Philippine sportswriters to honor Hidilyn Diaz as Athlete of the Year

CROWNED QUEEN. Hidilyn Diaz makes history as the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal.

Weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz will receive her fourth Athlete of the Year award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association after finally capturing a world title

MANILA, Philippines – For the fourth time in the last seven years, Hidilyn Diaz will take home the Athlete of the Year plum from the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA).

The weightlifting star earned the distinction as she finally captured a world title to complete her collection, which includes gold medals from the Olympics, Asian Games, and Southeast Asian Games.

More than a year since she won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic title, Diaz accomplished a golden sweep in the women’s 55kg category of the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, last December.

She topped the snatch with a lift of 93kg, the clean and jerk with a lift of 114kg, and the total with a lift of 207kg to bag all three gold medals in the event.

Diaz will receive the Athlete of the Year trophy during the traditional San Miguel Corporation PSA Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel on March 6.

“Hidilyn Diaz was the unanimous choice as Athlete of the Year for 2022 by the Philippine Sportswriters Association,” said PSA president and Tempo sports editor Rey Lachica.

“Her latest triumph is a testament to her being a true world-class athlete who continues to be an inspiration to the Filipino people since her historic gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympics.”

Overall, Diaz – who won in 2016, 2018, and 2021 – will claim her fourth Athlete of the Year honor, becoming only the third person since 2000 to win at least four times after boxing greats Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire Jr.

Pacquiao and bowling icon Paeng Nepomuceno are tied for most Athlete of the Year wins with five each.

2022 proved to be a memorable year for Diaz as she nailed her second straight SEA Games gold medal in the women’s 55kg class in Vietnam in May.

Two months later, Diaz married her head coach Julius Naranjo in Baguio City on the first anniversary of her historic feat in the Tokyo Olympics.

Eyeing her fifth straight Olympic appearance, Diaz is setting her sights on qualifying for the Paris Games in 2024. – Rappler.com