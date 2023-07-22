‘Posible pala’: Hidilyn Diaz graduates from college

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz says she ‘never imagined reaching this point’ after over a decade of juggling her studies and weightlifting

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz reached another milestone, but this time, it’s an achievement outside her sport.

The weightlifting superstar graduated from college, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration Major in Management at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

“I never imagined reaching this point. But here I stand,” Diaz posted in her social media accounts on Saturday, July 22.

But Diaz, who gave the Philippines its first Olympic gold in 2021, said the diploma came after many “sleepless nights and tiring days from training.”

“Nakakaiyak din pala. Not an ordinary day. Inabot din ng 16 years, nagshift ng courses, nagtransfer ng school, nagLOA dahil ang hirap pagsabayin ang pagwe-weightlifting at pag-aaral,” she said.

(It also makes you emotional. Not an ordinary day. It took 16 years, I shifted courses, transferred schools, took a leave of absence because it was so hard to juggle weightlifting and studies.)

The 32-year-old Diaz shared she never thought it would be possible to finish college as she dreamt of “earning a degree while preparing for the Olympics” at the same time.

Along the way, Diaz also got married to weightlifter and coach Julius Naranjo.

The pride of Zamboanga hopes her academic journey will inspire other student-athletes, even reminding them that “age doesn’t matter.”

“Dreaming of graduating from college and earning a degree while preparing for the Olympics. Hindi ko akalain na magagawa ko, after sleepless nights and tiring days from training while attending school… Posible pala,” said Diaz.

(I never thought I’d be able to do it after sleepless nights and tiring days from training while attending school… It is possible.)

“Kung nakaya ko, kaya ng mga student-athletes, at mga bata at sa lahat na gusto makapagtapos, age doesn’t matter, mahirap pero super worth it.“

(If I could do it, other student-athletes can do it too, the kids, and all those who want to finish their studies, age doesn’t matter. It’s hard but super worth it.)

Diaz, though, isn’t done reaping more accomplishments as she prepares for another gold-medal bid in the Paris Olympics next year. – Rappler.com