Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena drop 15 apiece as Nagoya, San-En win big on Christmas

Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena, and four more Filipino imports score in twin digits for their respective teams in the Japan B. League on Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks and Thirdy Ravena both came to play on Christmas Day as their respective teams in Division 1 of the Japan B. League captured lopsided victories on Sunday, December 25.

Fresh off an efficient 11-point outing a day prior, Ray Parks sustained his stellar play off the bench for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in their 38-point drubbing of the Niigata Albirex BB, 104-66.

Parks finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including a 3-of-6 clip from long distance, along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, Ravena, who only had 7 markers in the San-En NeoPhoenix’s Christmas Eve loss to the Gunma Crane Thunders, came up with an improved performance this time around as he registered 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 2 rebounds in their 92-79 bounce-back over the same opponents.

Like Parks and Ravena, four more Filipino imports in the Land of the Rising Sun made their presence felt offensively and scored in double-digits on Christmas day.

Kobe Paras, who sizzled for 18 points on Saturday, remained red-hot from three-point land as he connected on four long bombs to wound up with 14 points in the Altiri Chiba’s 34-point demolition of the Roosevelt Adams-less Kagawa Five Arrows, 100-66, in Division 2.

Matthew Wright and Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, tallied 11 points apiece for their Division 1 squads Kyoto Hannaryz and the Shiga Lakes, respectively.

Wright shot 5-of-10 from the field and also recorded 4 rebounds and 7 assists in Kyoto’s 91-69 beatdown of the Toyama Grouses, while Kiefer’s 11-point performance on 5-of-9 shooting went to waste as Shiga bowed to Alvark Tokyo, 105-74.

Finally, Jordan Heading was one of four players to end up in double figures in the scoring department for the Nagasaki Velca with 10 in their 93-82 victory against the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division 2.

Matt Aquino was the lone Filipino player who failed to reach twin digits on Sunday as he produced just 6 points in the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ 101-84 defeat at the hands of the Shimane Susanoo Magic in Division 1. – Rappler.com