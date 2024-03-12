Jared Bahay, Kieffer Alas lead road to 2024 NBTC National Finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STILL HIS HOUSE. Sacred Heart-Ateneo guard Jared Bahay answers questions in the 2024 NBTC press conference

The National Basketball Training Center grassroots program returns to the limelight with another star-studded National Finals, led by the likes of Sacred Heart-Ateneo star Jared Bahay and La Salle-Zobel standout Kieffer Alas

MANILA, Philippines – Jared Bahay is out to redeem himself and Sacred Heart School (SHS)-Ateneo de Cebu in the upcoming 2024 NBTC National Finals at the Mall of Arena scheduled from March 18 to 24.

“(My stay in Sacred Heart) won’t conclude yet since I will play at the MOA Arena for the NBTC National Finals, I would still have a last dance,” he said.

“I am more motivated that Ateneo de Cebu has another chance of redeeming itself this year, so we’re all motivated to win this,” Bahay added.

Bahay, whose Magis Eagles team fell short to three-time defending champion Nazareth-NU Bullpups in the Division 1 semis, will be the league’s top-ranked player for the second year in a row in the NBTC 24 list.

He also bared that he has been practicing with the Ateneo Blue Eagles men’s basketball team months after going back on his well-publicized commitment with the UP Fighting Maroons.

The pint-sized point guard continued that his exit from State U was amicable, and that he has begun to build camaraderie with his future collegiate teammates courtesy of his ex-high school buddies Michael Asoro and Raffy Celis.

“It’s a different dealing since it’s coach Tab (Baldwin), one of the best coaches in the Philippines, Ateneo’s one of the best programs, I’m confident I could adjust (in the UAAP),” said Bahay.

“Coach Tab has been pushing me, building my confidence. I may be a rookie, but I haven’t been treated as such, since he has pushed me out of my comfort zone,” he continued.

Immediately behind Bahay in the NBTC 24 list is UAAP Season 86 juniors’ mythical five member Kieffer Alas of the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers.

“It feels good. Playing here last year wasn’t really unexpected, and now I’m here again, so I’m just gonna take advantage of the opportunity,” said Alas.

“After the (FIBA Asia U16 Championships), I’ve realized that the Philippines was still far away from Australia and China, but I took that as a slap on the face so I could work even harder,” he continued.

The son of coach Louie and brother of NLEX guard Kevin, Kieffer was named to the tournament All-Star Five, with averages of 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Nationwide high school basketball showcase

A total of 32 teams will vie for the NBTC title, including NSNU, UAAP champion Adamson, and NCAA semifinalists San Sebastian and Mapua.

They will be joined by 16 regional teams, two wildcard entries, and seven overseas-based squads.

“We’re excited to once again be back in our original format for the National Finals and this early, we’re bracing for an action-packed week. The future of Philippine basketball is indeed before us,” said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

All 32 teams will on Monday, March 18, to determine their placing. Winners will head to Division 1 and losers to Division 2.

The Supreme 16 knockout phase will start on March 20, the Fantastic Eight on March 21, and Fearless Four semifinals on March 22.

The winners will then play on March 24 for the Division 1 and 2 championship game.

It will be preceded by the NBTC All-Star Game on March 23, which will led by Bahay and Alas for Team Heart and Hustle, respectively.

There will also be an NBTC coaches convention from March 21 to 23, as well as the inaugural Manila Live competitions featuring a girls tournament, plus a U19, U16, and U14 boys tournaments. – Rappler.com