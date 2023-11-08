Jeremy Lin takes ‘Linsanity’ act to EASL in Taipei vs Gomez de Liaño, Seoul

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Former NBA star Jeremy Lin banners the New Taipei Kings when the debuting Taiwanese squad battles Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Seoul SK Knights in the East Asia Super League (EASL) on Wednesday night, November 8.

Lin, who’s seeing action in the P. League+ team together with his brother Joseph, looks to pose a big test to last season’s Korean Basketball League (KBL) runner-up.

“The goals of the new season are to win the P. League+ and the East Asia Super League,” said Lin, an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the unlikely star of the New York Knicks in a 2012 run known as “Linsanity.”

“EASL is a special opportunity to compete with different leagues, there are a lot of great players out there and we look forward to playing against them,” added Lin, who joined Taiwan’s pro basketball league early this year.

The Knights, who split their first two EASL assignments, and the host Kings collie at 7 pm at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City.

Aside from Gomez de Liaño, the Knights boast a talent in guard Kim Sun-Hyung, a Korean national team stalwart and the reigning KBL Most Valuable Player.

The Taiwanese-American Lin, though, said in a recent press conference that he’s unfamiliar with Kim.

“He will know who I am after this game,” said Kim.

This EASL season features 24 home-and-away group stage games from October 2023 through February 2024.

The Knights and the Kings are bunched in Group B along with Japan B. League champion Ryukyu Golden Kings (1-1) and the PBA’s Meralco Bolts, who will debut on November 15.

Seeing action in Group A of the Asian pro league are Japan B. League’s Chiba Jets (3-0), KBL champion Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Booters (1-0), the PBA’s TNT Tropang Giga (0-2), and P. League+ titlist Taipei Fubon Braves (0-2). – Rappler.com