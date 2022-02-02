Kai Sotto, Adelaide momentum halted as NBL postpones next two games

The cancellation comes just as the Adelaide 36ers are buzzing from an overtime upset of defending champion Melbourne, where Kai Sotto hit the dagger shot

MANILA, Philippines – The Adelaide 36ers are once again on a health protocol layoff for their next two games in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL), per a league announcement on Wednesday, February 2.

The Sixers are set to miss their Thursday, February 3 home game against the Brisbane Bullets, and their Sunday, February 6 match on the road against the Sydney Kings.

“The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the League’s number one priority when considering these matters,” the league said in a statement.

“The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities, and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts.”

Adelaide is still buzzing off an 88-83 overtime upset win at home that snapped the defending champion Melbourne United’s eight-game winning streak.

Filipino star prospect Kai Sotto notched his third straight 12-point game off a clutch dagger jumper that in turn snapped the Sixers’ three-game skid.

However, Sotto, his team, and his fans will now have to play the waiting game once again as they move on to their next assignment on Friday, February 11, also against Brisbane, but this time on their home floor.

They are currently tied with the Bullets at seventh place in the 10-team field with a 4-6 record. – Rappler.com