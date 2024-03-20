Double-double machine: Kai Sotto continues to flex muscles in Japan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON A ROLL. Yokohama’s Kai Sotto in action in the Japan B. League.

Arguably in the best shape of his young professional career, Kai Sotto posts his third straight double-double to help the Yokohama B-Corsairs keep their winning streak going in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Another game, another double-double performance by Kai Sotto.

Coming off a two-week Japan B. League break, Sotto showed no signs of slowing down in his return to action as he dropped his usual monster stat line to help the Yokohama B-Corsairs turn back the Toyama Grouses, 84-69, on Wednesday, March 20.

Sotto flexed his muscles against a formidable Toyama frontline bannered by former PBA imports Johnathan Williams and Quincy Miller as he finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and a new B. League career-high of 14 rebounds.

The Gilas Pilipinas big man also recorded 2 assists, 2 blocks, and a team-best +/- of +25 in close to 27 minutes of play.

Sotto’s 16-point and 14-rebound output marks his third straight double-double showing for the streaking B-Corsairs and his fifth in their past six games.

With the 7-foot-3 Sotto arguably in the best shape of his young professional career, the B-Corsairs have now won five of their last seven matches, including three in a row, for a 20-23 record.

Japanese national team point guard Yuki Kawamura led Yokohama with 21 points and 10 assists, while Jarrod Uthoff (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Devin Oliver (11 points, 16 rebounds) also posted their own double-doubles.

Miller, who previously suited up for the Converge FiberXers and the TNT Tropang Giga, scored a game-high 24 points, while Williams, the reigning PBA Commissioner’s Cup Best Import from the Phoenix Fuel Masters, came up with 16 markers and 10 boards in the loss.

The cellar-dwelling Toyama (4-39) continues to play without its 6-foot-10 Filipino import AJ Edu as he is still recovering from a torn meniscus injury he suffered early in the season. – Rappler.com