Streak busted: Kai Sotto’s double-digit scoring run ends in Yokohama loss

SHOT. Kai Sotto in action for the Yokohama B-Corsairs in the Japan B. League.

After a string of double-digit scoring performances, Kai Sotto cools down as the Yokohama B-Corsairs fall to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto saw his best scoring run in the Japan B. League come to a screeching halt on Wednesday, March 27, in the Yokohama B-Corsairs’ 80-64 loss to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

After eight consecutive games of scoring in double-digits, Sotto failed to extend the streak as Nagoya’s defense held him to just 7 points on 3-of-7 clip from the field, a far cry from his average of 18.5 points during that impressive stretch.

Aside from his double-digit scoring run, Sotto’s nine-game streak of playing more than 20 minutes also ended as he logged just 16 minutes and 40 seconds due to early foul trouble.

Starting for the B-Corsairs for the 10th straight contest, Sotto was subbed out just four minutes into the game after picking up two quick fouls and was never fielded again the rest of the first half.

The 7-foot-3 Gilas Pilipinas center also tallied 2 rebounds and a game-high 3 blocks in the lopsided defeat that brought Yokohama’s record down to 21-25.

Nagoya big man Luke Evans took advantage of Sotto’s absence on the floor as he dominated the glass with 22 rebounds, along with his 11 points.

Aaron Henry topscored for the Fighting Eagles with 19 points, while Sean O’mara added 18.

Jarrod Uthoff led the B-Corsairs with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while reigning MVP Yuki Kawamura registered 14 markers on a lowly 4-of-17 shooting.

A point guard for the Japanese national team, Kawamura – who has formed a deadly one-two punch with Sotto in their recent outings – likewise couldn’t keep his string of double-double performances going after coming up short of 2 assists in the loss.

Sotto and the B-Corsairs will look to keep their wildcard playoff hopes alive when they face off with the powerhouse Alvark Tokyo on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. – Rappler.com