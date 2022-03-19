PBA veteran KG Cañaleta to play in Taiwan for Taichung

LAST STOP. KG Cañaleta last played for Blackwater in the PBA.

KG Cañaleta, 40, takes his talents to the T1 League in Taiwan after spending 16 years in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – The T1 League in Taiwan is slowly becoming an alternative destination for Filipino basketball players seeking overseas careers.

PBA veteran Niño “KG” Cañaleta joined the growing number of Filipino hoopers who have taken their talents to foreign leagues as he is set to see action in Taiwan for the Taichung Suns.

The Suns announced the signing of the 40-year-old forward on Saturday, March 19.

“He can share his experience to young players,” the team said in a statement in Chinese.

In Taichung, Cañaleta links up with Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading, who led the squad to a third-running 11-8 record.

Other Filipinos who are playing in Taiwan include Jason Brickman of the league-leading Kaohsiung Aquas and Caelan Tiongson of the Taoyuan Leopards.

Cañaleta, a five-time Slam Dunk champion and the 2013 Most Improved Player, last played for Blackwater in the ongoing Governors’ Cup.

The 16-year PBA veteran, though, saw action in only two games in the season-ending conference before his contract with the Bossing expired at the end of December. – Rappler.com