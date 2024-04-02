Tim Cone adds Mason Amos, Japeth Aguilar to Gilas 12 reserves

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With Japeth Aguilar and Mason Amos on board, Gilas Pilipinas is expected to have bases covered in terms of post defense and shooting, and have a healthier mix of savvy veteran leadership and high-potential youth

MANILA, Philippines – The new-era Gilas Pilipinas will have some much-needed depth down low ahead of its future training camps and international tournaments.

National team head coach Tim Cone, looking to avert a big man shortage in the event of injuries or other absences, has tapped trusty Ginebra veteran Japeth Aguilar and young sharpshooter Mason Amos to the current Gilas reserve pool, according to a Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas release on Tuesday, April 2.

“We’re excited that Mason and Japeth agreed to be our alternates in Gilas,” Cone said.

“The first [FIBA] window showed us that we were a little thin in our lineup after AJ Edu, June Mar [Fajardo], and Jamie [Malonzo] missed our game versus Chinese Taipei due to injuries, and we were left with only nine players and only Japeth as a replacement to make 10.”

With Aguilar and Amos on board, Gilas is expected to have bases covered in terms of post defense and shooting, and have a healthier mix of savvy veteran leadership and high-potential youth.

“So now, Japeth and Mason will practice and travel with the original 12 and be ready to step in if the need arises. If we lose one of our bigs, Japeth will step in. If any of the others, Mason will fill the hole. Mason, too, because of his youth, projects as one of the regulars over time,” Cone continued.

Gilas is off to a promising start in the four-year reboot era under Cone, as the Nationals routed Hong Kong, 94-64, and Chinese Taipei, 106-53, in their first two games of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last February 22 and 25.

Up next for the Philippines is a trip to Europe for the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where it has the tall task of conquering basketball powers Georgia and host country Latvia in succession to keep its Paris qualification dreams alive. – Rappler.com