Day to remember: Thirdy’s San-En, Kiefer’s Shiga hit Japan B. League milestones

For the first time in four seasons, Thirdy Ravena advances to the B1 playoffs with the San-En NeoPhoenix, while Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes capture the Western Conference title in B2

MANILA, Philippines – It was a day to remember for brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena as their respective teams achieved milestones in the Japan B. League on Saturday, April 6.

Thirdy’s San-En NeoPhoenix officially clinched a playoff spot in B1 after cruising to a 96-79 win over the Osaka Evessa at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

This is Thirdy’s first time advancing to the playoffs since joining the NeoPhoenix in the 2020-2021 season as the first ever Filipino import in the B. League.

The former Ateneo standout and three-time UAAP Finals MVP chalked up 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for San-En, which hiked its Central Conference-best record to 39-10.

“HISTORY! We’ve come a long way, but the job’s not finished,” wrote Thirdy on his Instagram story as he expressed his gratitude to their boosters.

Meanwhile, Kiefer and the Shiga Lakes captured the Western Conference title in B2 following a 90-78 victory against the Greg Slaughter-less Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka at the Teriha Sekisui House Arena.

The former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart had 13 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as Shiga improved to a 41-15 slate with only four games left before entering the playoffs.

Kiefer and the Lakes were relegated to Division 2 this season after finishing second to the last in Division 1 last year with a 14-46 card.

A finals appearance in B2 will automatically put Shiga back in B1 next season, where Kiefer would get the chance to go up against his younger brother Thirdy and other Filipino star imports such as Kai Sotto and Dwight Ramos once again. – Rappler.com