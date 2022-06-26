LeBron won’t be pleased with Bronny’s latest rankings for 2023 class

A drop in a high school player’s ranking isn’t an issue by any means, but when your last name is James, people are bound to discuss it

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

LeBron James’s children have high ceilings for their future basketball careers. However, every little thing also happens to be magnified with them.

This is certainly the case when it comes to Bronny James. Bronny was ranked number 30 in his recruiting class earlier in the year. However, his stock has dropped and he now ranks number 60, per the Spun.

Most players being ranked number 60 wouldn’t be an issue by any means. But when your last name is James, people are destined to discuss it. Some media members are even questioning his college basketball future which is ridiculous. He is still expected by many to perform well in the college ranks and reach the NBA someday.

So where might Bronny James play in college?

A recent report from USA Today will catch the attention of Arch Manning, who recently committed to Texas to play college football. Bronny James is reportedly interested in Texas as well. LeBron’s son would become a primary weapon for the Longhorns should he commit to Texas.

Texas would immediately become one of the most nationally covered schools in the nation should Bronny commit to the Longhorns. Between him and Arch Manning, all eyes would be on the university. But this is just a rumor. Bronny could realistically end up at a number of different schools.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how LeBron’s oldest son reacts to the recent rankings and outside noise. He will have doubters moving forward, but LeBron will have his back. Bronny James has a very bright basketball future despite the rankings. – Rappler.com