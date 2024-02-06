Meralco aims for victorious EASL finale as last Filipino team standing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Also-ran Meralco plans to roll out its seldom-used players in Korea against Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Seoul SK Knights as its inaugural EASL campaign comes to a close

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts are gunning for a dignified finish to their first East Asia Super League (EASL) season as they head to Korea for one last battle against the Final Four-bound Seoul SK Knights on Wednesday, February 7, 6 pm (Manila time).

Already out of playoff contention, the last PBA team standing will look to its bench mob to possibly force an upset on the road, while the Korean Basketball League (KBL) representatives will likely do the same to protect their top stars ahead of the highly anticipated Final Four staged in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

This can bode well for Filipino hoops fans as they will likely see an extended run from former University of the Philippines star Juan Gomez de Liaño, who has only played in two of Seoul’s five EASL assignments despite being free of injuries.

Fittingly, the UAAP Mythical Five member last played a four-minute cameo against none other than Meralco last December 27 back home at the PhilSports Arena, where his Knights eked out an 81-80 escape over the feisty Bolts.

Heading to Seoul home soil at the Jamsil Student’s Gymnasium this time, Meralco will field an entirely fresh lineup led by its new imports, 6-foot-7 Shonn Miller and 6-foot-9 Alioune Tew, who replaced gunner Zach Lofton and bruiser Prince Ibeh.

Also likely seeing more playing time on Wednesday night are intriguing Bolts role players like former University of the East super scorer Alvin Pasaol and Gomez de Liaño’s college teammate Diego Dario.

Rookies Shean Jackson and Brandon Bates are also names to watch for the road team.

Coming off a quarterfinals exit in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the Bolts are now gearing up for the upcoming Philippine Cup with their competent local cast, bannered by Chris Newsome, Bong Quinto, Chris Banchero, and Cliff Hodge, among other core players. – Rappler.com