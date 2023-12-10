Mavericks star Kyrie Irving out indefinitely

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There’s still no timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return as the Mavericks star suffers from a foot injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sustained a heel contusion in Friday night’s game and there is no timetable for his return, the team announced Saturday, December 9 (Sunday, December 10, Manila time).

Irving, who’s back in Dallas receiving treatment, has already been ruled out for Monday’s game at Memphis.

Irving was injured on a play in which he drove toward the hoop and was fouled by Portland’s Duop Reath. Irving fell to the ground, just before teammate Dwight Powell landed hard on Irving’s lower right leg.

The eight-time NBA All-Star had 11 points in 13 minutes before exiting with 3:49 left in the first half. The Mavericks went on to win the game.

Irving is dealing with significant pain, ESPN reported Saturday. However, there is relief throughout the organization that the injury wasn’t as serious as first feared.

Irving is averaging 23.0 points and 5.2 assists per game this season. – Rappler.com