Celtics handle Lakers to complete 3-1 road trip

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THUMPS UP. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

The Celtics overcome a 40-point performance by Lakers star Anthony Davis as they beat the Lakers on Christmas

Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Boston Celtics to a 126-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, December 25 (Tuesday, December 26, Manila time).

Porzingis, who did not play in Boston’s win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday because of an ankle injury, helped the Celtics overcome a 40-point performance by Lakers center Anthony Davis, who shot 15 of 26 from the field. Davis also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The Lakers trailed by 9 points after three quarters and by at least 8 points throughout the fourth. Los Angeles never led by more than 2 points.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum finished the game with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Celtics also received 18 points and 11 assists from Derrick White, 19 points from Jaylen Brown, plus 18 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds from Jrue Holiday.

Taurean Prince (17 points), LeBron James (16), Rui Hachimura (12), and Austin Reaves (11) also scored in double figures for the Lakers. James, who had 9 rebounds and 8 assists, collided with Brown with 4:02 remaining in the first half, but both returned to the game.

It was the final game of Boston’s four-game California road trip. The Celtics went 3-1 in those contests.

The Celtics scored the game’s first 12 points. The Lakers didn’t get on the scoreboard until Cam Reddish sank a three-pointer with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Boston extended its lead to 32-14 with 3:11 left in the opening quarter, but Los Angeles ended the frame with a 9-0 run and trailed 32-23 after 12 minutes.

The Lakers tied the game, 52-52, on a Prince three-pointer with 2:04 remaining in the second quarter, but Boston led 58-57 at halftime.

Los Angeles had its first lead of the game 24 seconds into the third quarter when a James basket made it 59-58. The Celtics outscored the Lakers 41-33 in the period, however, and had a 99-90 advantage entering the fourth.

After making a total of 47 three-pointers in their previous two games, the Celtics were 13 of 42 (31%) from deep on Monday. – Rappler.com