Jaylen Brown’s OT surge lifts Celtics over Lakers

LeBron James erupts for 41 points but the Celtics spoil the Lakers star’s latest scoring outburst as Boston pulls through in an overtime thriller

Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down 9 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst, four-game losing streak by beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, 125-121, in overtime on Saturday, January 28 (Sunday, January 29, Manila time).

The Lakers led 105-102 late in the fourth quarter, but Brown scored inside and was fouled with 4.1 seconds to play. Brown made the free throw to tie the score at 105-105, and the game went to overtime after LeBron James missed a layup just before the buzzer, although replays showed that James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on the play.

Brown scored 11 points in overtime, including a jump shot that gave the Celtics a 119-114 lead with 50.1 seconds remaining. He also made two free throws that put the Celtics in front 121-116 with 33 seconds left.

Anthony Davis made a three-pointer that sliced Boston’s lead to 123-121 with two seconds to play, but Tatum capped the scoring with two free throws.

James had 41 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists for the Lakers, who received 16 points and 10 rebounds from Davis.

Patrick Beverley added 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists as Los Angeles fell for the second time in three games.

Was LeBron James fouled on the final play here by Jayson Tatum? 🤔pic.twitter.com/y8P0LT0hZb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

Tatum contributed 30 points and 11 rebounds for Boston. Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 26 points for the Celtics, who made 34-of-39 free throws. The Lakers went 15-of-20 at the line.

The Lakers led 67-56 after a James dunk capped an 11-0 run with 8:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Boston put together a 9-0 run and took its first lead of the second half when Brogdon nailed a three-pointer with 2:15 left in the third. It was 81-81 entering the fourth.

locked all the way in 😤 pic.twitter.com/AyXXA1yqBf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 29, 2023

Boston point guard Marcus Smart missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. The Celtics were also without center Robert Williams, who was a late addition to the injury report with a sprained left ankle.

The Lakers trailed 28-27 after one quarter but had a 54-48 lead at halftime. After Boston scored the first 8 points in the second quarter, Los Angeles went on an 11-0 run to grab a 38-36 advantage with 5:39 remaining in the half.

It was the second meeting between the teams this season. The Celtics earned a 122-118 overtime victory in Los Angeles on December 13.

LeBron tonight:



41 points

9 rebounds

8 assists

6 threes



117 points to the all-time scoring record. pic.twitter.com/YjfVdotVHr — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2023

– Rappler.com