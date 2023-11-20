Porzingis clutch on both ends as Celtics edge Grizzlies for 6th straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNICORN. Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) grabs a rebound over Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (21) during the first half at FedExForum.

Kristaps Porzingis delivers the go-ahead dunk and the win-sealing block for the Celtics, who improve to 15-1 in their last 16 games against the Grizzlies

Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 blocked shots to help the visiting Boston Celtics stretch their winning streak to six games by beating the depleted Memphis Grizzlies, 102-100, on Sunday, November 19 (Monday, November 20, Manila time).

A Porzingis dunk broke a 100-100 tie with 1:01 to play. Santi Aldama had a chance to put Memphis in front, but his three-point attempt with four seconds remaining was off the mark. Zaire Williams tracked down the rebound, but Porzingis blocked his shot at the buzzer.

Jayson Tatum added 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Celtics, who are 15-1 in their last 16 games against the Grizzlies. Boston’s Sam Hauser came off the bench to make five of his seven three-point attempts and finished with 15 points.

The Grizzlies received a game-high 30 points from Desmond Bane, who also had 8 assists. Aldama finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Memphis listed eight players as out on its injury report. Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (foot), Marcus Smart (ankle), and Xavier Tillman Sr. (knee) are among the Grizzlies who did not play. In addition, Jake LaRavia was listed as doubtful with an eye abrasion and did not play.

Memphis had a 100-98 lead after Bane made a three-pointer with 1:48 remaining, but Boston tied the game on two Porzingis free throws with 1:33 left.

The Celtics trailed 27-26 after one quarter, but had a 56-53 lead at halftime. Aldama had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in the half. Porzingis led Boston with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots.

Boston was up 50-40 – its largest lead of the half – following a Tatum basket with 3:16 left in the half. The Celtics had a 30-14 edge in points in the paint through the first two quarters.

Each team scored 23 points in the third, which gave the Celtics a 79-76 lead entering the fourth.

The loss dropped Memphis to 0-6 at home. – Rappler.com