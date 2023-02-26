Tatum lifts Celtics past 76ers with game-winner as Embiid heave not counted

HERO. Jayson Tatum comes up clutch for the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics escape with the win as 76ers star Joel Embiid sees his 75-foot shot at the buzzer ruled out

Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift the Boston Celtics past the host Philadelphia 76ers, 110-107, on Saturday, February 25 (Sunday, February 26, Manila time).

Joel Embiid appeared to send the game into overtime with a 75-foot three-pointer, but the ball was ruled to be in his hands when the clock ran out.

WHAT AN ENDING IN PHILLY 😱



TATUM HITS FROM 3. EMBIID'S SHOT FROM 3/4 COURT IS AFTER THE BUZZER



CELTICS WIN pic.twitter.com/TKrrTYHQzI — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, Tatum added 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Derrick White had 18 points. Al Horford made five three-pointers for 15 points, Robert Williams III added 14, and Marcus Smart had 10.

After Tatum’s tip-in with 1:00 left, the Celtics went ahead 107-103.

Embiid was stellar with 41 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocked shots for his 14th career game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

James Harden added 21 points, Tobias Harris had 19, and P.J. Tucker swept 16 rebounds, but the Sixers had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Harden and Embiid each hit two free throws in the final 46.1 seconds to temporarily tie the game at 107 before Tatum’s three-pointer.

After Embiid had the ball stolen, Brown bolted on the fastbreak and hit a layup for a 95-85 lead with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter.

Harden capped an 8-0 run with a layup with 4:09 left and the Sixers trailed 97-95.

Embiid knocked down a short jumper with 1:55 left in the second quarter and Harris received a pass from Embiid and scored 26 seconds later for a 56-49 lead.

The Sixers led 56-50 at halftime thanks in large part to 20 points from Embiid.

Brown led the Celtics with 16 and Tatum had only 4 on 2-of-6 shooting.

Harris hit a jumper and added a three-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter for a 61-50 advantage.

The Sixers kept the pressure on and went ahead 67-52 following Harden’s trey with 8:21 left.

The Celtics then tightened defensively and went on a 7-0 run to close within 8. White’s tip-in off Tatum’s missed free throw closed the gap to 67-59.

Horford hit four straight three-pointers to cut the deficit to 78-77 with 1:19 remaining.

An 18-3 run gave the Celtics an 80-78 advantage at the end of the third. – Rappler.com