Luka Doncic stars in Mavericks’ rout of Heat

Luka Doncic scored 34 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished 7 assists – all game highs – to lead the host Dallas Mavericks to a 115-90 rout of the Miami Heat on Friday, January 20 (Saturday, January 21, Manila time).

Doncic, who entered the game leading the NBA in scoring (33.7 points per game), made 12 of 24 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 three-point attempts. He played 38 minutes as Dallas snapped a three-game losing skid.

The Mavericks, who also got 19 points from Spencer Dinwiddie, made 18 of 38 three-point tries (47.4%).

Miami, which had a 52-34 advantage on points in the paint, was led by reserve Victor Oladipo, who scored 20 points. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

But Jimmy Butler, who leads Miami in scoring on the season, was held to 12 points on 3-for-7 shooting. Dallas double-teamed him most of the night.

Miami was held to a season low in made three-pointers (4-for-20).

Dallas was without starting center Christian Wood, who fractured his left thumb in a Wednesday loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Wood, who is second on the Mavericks in scoring (18.4 points per game) and rebounds (8.4 per game), finished that game but is now out indefinitely.

However, Mavericks starting shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. returned after missing two games due to a sprained left ankle. He was held to 8 points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, playing on his 23rd birthday, scored 16 points.

Miami’s only lead came at 2-0 and Dallas dominated the rest of the way, grabbing a 31-19 advantage after the first quarter. Doncic knocked down a 37-footer before the buzzer.

The Mavericks stretched their lead to 17 points in the second quarter, but Miami cut its deficit to 60-51 at halftime. Dallas shot 11 of 21 from three-point before the break, while Miami shot 2 of 8 from deep.

Doncic led all first-half scorers with 19 points. He made all 4 of his 3-point shots but just 3 of 6 free throws. Herro and Oladipo each had 13 points to lead Miami.

Dallas pushed its lead back up to 25 points, leading 92-67 at the end of the third. Doncic scored 11 points in the third.

The game was virtually over at that point and Dallas led by as many as 30. The Mavericks finished the game with a 31-10 edge in points off turnovers. – Rappler.com