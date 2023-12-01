Bench boosts Warriors to win over Clippers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOOSTER. Warriors star Stephen Curry is held back by guard Brandin Podziemski after being called for a foul against the Clippers.

Stephen Curry posts team-highs in points, rebounds, and assists as the Warriors also draw a big lift from the bench mob to turn back Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers

Stephen Curry had a team-high 26 points, Jonathan Kuminga led a difference-making bench performance with 17, and the shorthanded Golden State Warriors kept the Los Angeles Clippers at arm’s length for most of the night in a 120-114 victory Thursday, November 30 (Friday, December 1, Manila time) in San Francisco.

Playing without injured Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, and Gary Payton II, the Warriors rode a balanced attack and added life to a slumping 9-10 season start with a third straight home win.

Kuminga, Dario Saric (13), and Brandin Podziemski (13) were a big part of the balance, combining for 43 of the Warriors’ 44 bench points, 13 more than the Clippers’ subs produced.

Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 23 points and Ivica Zubac and James Harden 18 apiece for the Clippers, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back, having won at Sacramento 24 hours earlier.

Curry also found time for team-highs in rebounds (7) and assists (8).

Thompson backed Curry with 22 points, while Moody, pressed into Wiggins’ starting spot, chipped in with 13, as did Draymond Green.

Stephen – 26 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST

Klay – 22 PTS, 6 REB



Splash Brothers went to work 📽️ pic.twitter.com/i9nyBCagxf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 1, 2023

The Warriors trailed 18-14 in the eighth minute of the game before taking the lead for good with a 17-6 period-ending flurry that featured four three-pointers, including two by Curry, and three foul shots by Klay Thompson after he’d been fouled on a three-point attempt.

Golden State went on to lead by as many as 18, but the Clippers wouldn’t go away. They got within 113-107 on a Paul George three-pointer with still 58.1 seconds remaining before a Moses Moody dunk killed the visitors’ momentum.

Curry finished with three three-pointers, as did Kuminga, while Thompson, Saric, Podziemski and Green nailed two apiece as Golden State outscored the visitors 45-36 from beyond the arc.

Zubac capped a double-double for the Clippers with a game-high 13 rebounds, while George (15 points, game-high 10 assists) and Russell Westbrook (14 points, 11 rebounds) each logged one of his own.

Daniel Theis was the 13th player to score in double figures with 10 points for the Clippers, who were outshot 50% to 44.2% from the field and 38.5% to 37.5% on three-pointers. – Rappler.com