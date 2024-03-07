Warriors shake off blowout loss, swat aside Bucks

SUMMARY
Stephen Curry led a balanced scoring attack with 29 points and the Golden State Warriors rebounded from a humiliating loss in Boston with a 125-90 romp over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, March 6 (Thursday, March 7, Manila time) in San Francisco.
Golden State rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis squashed a Milwaukee rally with 2 blocks on Giannis Antetokounmpo in a five-second highlight reel.
Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 20 points and Jackson-Davis 15 to complement 4 blocks for the Warriors, who were last seen getting swamped 140-88 by the Celtics on Sunday.
Three days later, Golden State put up 78 points in the first half alone while building a 22-point lead. The Warriors subsequently survived a bit of a scare when the Bucks, seeking a seventh straight win, got within 83-77 just past the midpoint of the third period.
Jackson-Davis initially stalled the uprising with a layup, and then after Curry made one free throw, rejected Antetokounmpo twice from point-blank range.
Chris Paul gathered the second block and fed Curry, who in turn found Jackson-Davis for an alley-oop dunk that electrified the crowd and sent the Warriors on their way to a 12th win in their past 15 games.
Golden State retained an 11-point advantage at period’s end, then got hoops from four different players – including a three-pointer by Brandin Podziemski – to go up 102-81 in the third minute of the final period.
Curry did a majority of his scoring on 6-for-10 shooting from beyond the three-point arc. Kuminga, Paul, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each added a pair of treys, helping the Warriors run up a 57-33 advantage from deep. Golden State made half its 38 3-point attempts.
Green finished with 12 points to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while Thompson added 10 points off the bench.
Curry found time to be the game’s leading rebounder with 8, while Paul had a game-high 9 assists to complement 6 points and 3 steals.
Returning to action after missing a Monday home win over the Los Angeles Clippers with Achilles soreness, Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 23 points. He also led the team in rebounds with 7 and tied Damian Lillard as the club’s top assist man with 6.
Lillard and Bobby Portis finished with 20 points apiece for Milwaukee, which shot just 38.2% and was outrebounded 50-36. – Rappler.com
