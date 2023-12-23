Warriors knock out Wizards, beat Jordan Poole

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOUDED. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles away from pressure by Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) during the first quarter at Chase Center.

The Warriors meet Jordan Pool, a driving force in Golden State's 2022 title run before being on the receiving end of a Draymond Green punch, for the first time since they dealt him to the Wizards

Jordan Poole responded to a nice pregame reception with a team-high 25 points in his return to San Francisco, but Stephen Curry countered with 30 and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis notched a second straight double-double as the Golden State Warriors ran off from the visiting Washington Wizards for a 129-118 victory on Friday, December 22 (Saturday, December 23, Manila time).

The meeting was the first since Poole, a driving force in Golden State’s 2022 championship run before being on the receiving end of a Draymond Green punch last preseason, was dealt from the Warriors to the Wizards in July as part of a package for Chris Paul.

As has been his norm this season, Poole struggled from the field, shooting 7-for-21 overall and 3-for-12 on 3-pointers, but managed to use eight free throws as the foundation for his sixth game this season with 25 or more points.

Paul contributed 4 points, 7 rebounds, and a game-high 10 assists to the Warriors’ cause, which was made easier by the fact that the Wizards were playing the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a four-game Western swing.

A three-pointer by Poole with 4.5 seconds remaining in the first half allowed the Wizards, who won 118-117 at Portland on Thursday, to hang within 63-61 at halftime.

But Curry hit two three-pointers in the first two minutes of the third quarter, then added two more in the next five minutes, helping Golden State take command at 88-77 en route to its fourth straight win.

Curry finished 8-for-13 on three-pointers and 9-for-18 overall in 27 minutes for the Warriors, who were playing the front end of a back-to-back, with another home game against Portland on tap for Saturday.

Jonathan Kuminga chipped in with 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting and Klay Thompson had 20 on the strength of four three-pointers, while Jackson-Davis grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 10 points.

Dario Saric (13) and Brandin Podziemski (10) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who hadn’t had a game decided by more than 8 points in more than a month, dating back to a 128-109 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 16.

Corey Kispert had 18 points, Daniel Gafford 15, and Tyus Jones 14 to complement a team-high 6 assists for the Wizards, who went 1-3 on the trip. Kyle Kuzma was Washington’s leading rebounder with 9 on a night when he was held to 7 points on 3-for-11 shooting. – Rappler.com