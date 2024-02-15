Kawhi-less Clippers spoil Warriors coach Kerr’s milestone bid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Seeking a 500th career win for coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors ride a big 41-point night from Stephen Curry before the shorthanded Clippers play spoiler with a huge late push

Paul George had 24 points before fouling out and the Los Angeles Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard, overtook the Golden State Warriors, 130-125, in San Francisco on Wednesday night, February 14 (Thursday, February 15, Manila time).

Norman Powell buried four late three-pointers to aid the Clippers’ comeback.

Seeking a sixth straight win and a 500th career victory for coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors rode a big night from Stephen Curry, leading by as many as 15 points before the Clippers rallied.

The late push occurred not only without Leonard, who sat out due to a left adductor strain, but also without Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who got ejected, and George, who fouled out with 3:07 to play.

On a night when he made seven or more three-pointers for an NBA-record fourth consecutive game, Curry went 9-for-19 from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 41 points.

The Warriors had also targeted Kerr’s 500th career coaching win after the champion coach was credited with win No. 499 on Monday night, February 12, in an unusual fashion – by watching from nearly 6,000 miles away after attending the funeral of former Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in Serbia.

Kenny Atkinson moved to the head of the bench and orchestrated one of Golden State’s best team efforts, with eight players scoring in double figures in a 129-107 road win over the Utah Jazz.

Atkinson acknowledged afterward that this is an emotional stretch for the Warriors, who were in Salt Lake City last month when Milojevic suffered a heart attack during a team dinner.

The game that night was postponed and has been rescheduled for Thursday, when the Warriors make a second trip to Utah in four days.

Hitting four three-pointers, James Harden paced the Clippers with 26 points to complement 8 rebounds and a team-high 7 assists.

Golden State led 106-94 with 9:29 remaining before the Clippers, having seen Lue get ejected for receiving two technical fouls, went on a 10-0 run.

George contributed a three-point play and Powell hit a three-pointer as Los Angeles pulled within two with seven minutes left.

Curry’s eighth triple and a Draymond Green layup pushed Golden State to a 115-111 lead with 4:07 to go. Russell Westbrook then dropped in a layup and Powell nailed a go-ahead three-pointer, giving the visitors the lead for good at 116-115 with 3:22 to go.

Powell added a fourth trey of the final period and Amir Coffey connected on one of his own, helping the Clippers pull away en route to their season-series-clinching third win over the Warriors in four meetings.

Powell, who had five threes, finished with 21 points. Westbrook scored 15 points, Coffey had 14 points and Ivica Zubac logged 13 points and a game-high-tying 10 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski chipped in 25 points, 7 rebounds, and a game-high 8 assists off the Golden State bench.

Jonathan Kuminga added 13 points, Klay Thompson 12, and Andrew Wiggins 10. Green matched Zubac’s 10 rebounds and scored 9 points. – Rappler.com