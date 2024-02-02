Austin Reaves to the rescue: Lakers survive Celtics minus LeBron, Davis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEP UP. Lakers guard Austin Reaves (right) drives the ball against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Injuries sideline LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the Lakers still stun the league-leading Celtics behind a hot-shooting Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points to help the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers earn a 114-105 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, Februray 1 (Friday, February 2, Manila time).

Reaves was 10-of-18 from the floor, and made 7 of his 10 three-point attempts. Boston was within 6 points early in the fourth, but failed to get any closer after that.

The Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom were downgraded from questionable to out after participating in Thursday’s shootaround.

James had soreness in his left ankle, and Davis missed his second consecutive game with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.

Los Angeles was playing its third game in four nights.

D’Angelo Russell had 16 points, 14 assists, and 8 rebounds for the Lakers, who shot 52.8% (19-of-36) from three-point territory. Jaxson Hayes added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Austin Reaves stepped up on the road against the NBA's top team, scoring a season-high 32 PTS and knocking down a career-high 7 triples!



Lakers win 114-105 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/fZ4OLabsrU — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 23 points for the Celtics, who received 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots from Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston’s Sam Hauser made five three-pointers and also finished with 17 points. Al Horford led Boston with 9 rebounds.

The loss dropped Boston’s home record to 22-3, but the Celtics still hold a league-best 37-12 record.

Darvin Ham on Austin Reaves' leadership and 'next man up' mentality after Reaves' 32-point night without LeBron and AD 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/E52Mpxs4LH — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

The Lakers had a 28-17 lead with 1:02 left in the opening quarter, but the Celtics finished the quarter on an 8-0 run and trailed 28-25 after 12 minutes. Boston committed 9 turnovers in the quarter.

Boston grabbed a one-point lead on a Payton Pritchard jumper with 10:17 left in the second, but the Lakers scored the next 10 points to go up 41-32. Los Angeles closed the half with an 11-2 spurt and led 60-46 at halftime.

The Lakers shot 40% from the floor in the first half (22-of-55), but made 13 of their 25 three-point attempts.

Los Angeles stretched its lead to 16 points in the third quarter, and had an 88-78 advantage entering the fourth.

It was the second game between the Lakers and Celtics this season. Boston won the first matchup 126-115 on December 25. – Rappler.com