LeBron final-quarter show fuels Lakers comeback over Clippers

The Lakers pull off a furious rally from 21 points down in the final period as LeBron James single-handedly outscores the Clippers in the quarter

LeBron James scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and Anthony Davis finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 21-point deficit in the final period to pull off a 116-112 victory over the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, February 28 (Thursday, February 29, Manila time).

D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and Rui Hachimura added 17 as the Lakers defeated the Clippers for the third time in four games and won the season series between the teams for the first time since 2011-2012. The Clippers had won 11 consecutive meetings entering this season.

James shot 7-of-12 from the floor in the fourth quarter, 5-of-8 from three-point range. He was 2-of-4 from long distance over the first three quarters.

James also outscored the Clippers by 3 points, 19-16, in the final period. His 19 fourth-quarter points represented his highest total in a single period this season.

The comeback came as the teams played the final regular-season game against each other as co-tenants of Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center.

The teams have shared the building since 1999-2000. The Clippers are set to move to the new Intuit Dome in nearby Inglewood, California, next season.

With 11:45 left in the 4Q, the Lakers trailed 98-77.



Then LeBron TOOK OVER, scoring 19 in the quarter, including 5 triples, to lead the Lakers all the way back ‼️



Watch the takeover and the final minutes of the Lakers' comeback W 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rFS7WKroZZ — NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2024

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and James Harden added 23 as the Clippers lost for the fifth time in their past eight games.

Leonard had the chance to tie the game with seven seconds remaining, but his shot over James was short.

Terance Mann scored 16 points and Norman Powell added 14 for the Clippers, who played without Paul George (knee) for the second consecutive game. Ivica Zubac (illness) also was out.

The Clippers led by no fewer than 9 points in the third quarter and took a 96-77 lead into the final period. The advantage went to 21 points early in the fourth, 98-77, but a 19-3 run brought the Lakers within 101-96 with 7:33 remaining on a James drive to the basket.

A James three-pointer with 4:36 remaining, his fifth from deep in the quarter, got the Lakers within 106-104.

Two Davis free throws tied the score, 106-106, with four minutes left, and a Hachimura three-pointer put the Lakers up 109-106 with 3:10 to go.

Hachimura capped a 12-0 run with a reverse layup as the Lakers went up 111-106 with 2:26 remaining.

Russell delivered the big blow with a three-pointer for a 114-108 lead with 1:12 to go. – Rappler.com