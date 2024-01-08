LeBron James, Lakers end skid with nail-biting win vs Clippers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THINK. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.

One game after LeBron James criticized the Lakers' recent brand of basketball, he shows the way as Los Angeles halts a four-game losing streak

LeBron James scored 25 points, Anthony Davis added 22 points with 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers ended a four-game losing streak with a 106-103 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 7 (Monday, January 8, Manila time).

One game after James criticized his team’s recent brand of basketball, the veteran led the way by going 11 of 19 from the floor with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. D’Angelo Russell scored 13 points off the bench after missing the past three games with a tailbone contusion.

It was the Lakers’ second victory in two tries against the Clippers after entering the season on an 11-game losing streak against their in-town foe.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac each scored 22 points for the Clippers, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. Kawhi Leonard scored 15 points but missed much of the final three minutes as he reached his minutes restriction for the game.

James Harden also had 15 points with 9 assists as the Clippers lost for the first time with Leonard on the floor since Nov. 30. They entered after winning 14 of their previous 16 games with the two defeats coming as Leonard nursed a hip injury.

The Clippers were in control early, holding the Lakers to 19 points in the first quarter and carried a 53-49 lead into halftime thanks to 11 made free throws in the opening two quarters compared to four for the Lakers.

But it was all Lakers in the third quarter when they outscored the Clippers 32-24 to take an 81-77 lead. They even pushed the advantage to 94-84 with 8:19 remaining after a pull-up jumper from Davis.

The Clippers started their charge by going on a 9-0 run to pull within 94-93 with 6:16 remaining after a three-pointer from Norman Powell (14 points). They pulled even at 98-98 with 2:19 remaining on three free throws from Powell after he was fouled from long distance by Taurean Prince.

Prince, who had 13 points, redeemed himself with a three-pointer for a 101-98 lead with 1:17 remaining and James hit a shot to make it 103-98 with 41.9 seconds left. Prince and Austin Reaves combined to make three free throws in the final 12.3 seconds and Powell missed a running three-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied the score. – Rappler.com