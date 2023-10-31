Lakers escape with tight win, hand Magic first loss

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Oct 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) passes the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers' stars shine bright in a 3-point win over the young Orlando Magic, as D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James all pour in big lines

D’Angelo Russell scored five of his game-high 28 points in the final 1:43 and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a 106-103 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Monday (Tuesday, October 31, Manila time).

Anthony Davis scored 26 points with 19 rebounds for the Lakers and LeBron James added 19 points in 33 minutes after playing 39 minutes in an overtime defeat at Sacramento.

The Lakers improved to 2-0 at home but have lost both of their road games this season.

Gary Harris scored 17 points off the bench for the Magic, going 6 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range. Franz Wagner scored 16 points with eight rebounds, while Jalen Suggs had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Markelle Fultz had 14 points for Orlando, which lost for the first time in three games.

The Magic led 96-91 with 5:42 remaining before the Lakers stormed back for a 104-103 lead with 1:43 left after a 3-pointer from Russell. But two empty possessions for Los Angeles gave Orlando the ball with 20.6 seconds remaining.

Suggs was unable to convert over Davis on a layup attempt with 12.8 seconds to go and the Magic were left to foul Russell, who made two free throws for a 106-103 lead with eight seconds on the clock.

James moved into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time games played list at 1,425, breaking a tie with Kevin Willis.

The Lakers did lead by as many as 11 points for a brief period early in the second quarter of what was otherwise a competitive first half.

The Magic went into halftime with a 58-54 lead following a dynamic sequence, as Fultz blocked Davis’ driving layup attempt and Suggs drilled a 3-pointer on the other end with 3.1 seconds remaining in the half.

The Lakers closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run for an 81-80 advantage after the Magic held their largest lead at 80-72.

The Lakers played without forward Rui Hachimura, who came out of last game against the Kings with a left eye contusion. – Rappler.com