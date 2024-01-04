Heat hand slumping Lakers third straight loss

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEATING UP. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball against Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Miami young guns Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and Nikola Jovic show off as the Heat wallop the reeling Los Angeles Lakers

Tyler Herro scored 21 points and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 16 points as the visiting Miami Heat turned solid early defense into a 110-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Thursday, January 4, Manila time) to end a two-game road skid.

Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo each scored 15 points for Miami, who had eight players score in double figures. Kevin Love had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Heat.

Duncan Robinson had 13 points as the Heat split their two games at Los Angeles this season after losing 121-104 to the Clippers on Monday. Jaquez, who played at UCLA, added eight assists in his extended homecoming.

The Heat’s victory came without Jimmy Butler (foot), Haywood Highsmith (concussion protocol) and Caleb Martin (ankle). Josh Richardson returned from a back injury and scored 10 points.

Anthony Davis scored 29 points with 17 rebounds and Austin Reaves added 24 points as the Lakers lost their third consecutive game as they continue to struggle after their title in the NBA in-season tournament last month.

Since defeating the Indiana Pacers in that title game, Los Angeles is 3-9 since December 12.

LeBron James was held to 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting for Los Angeles but added nine assists. The Lakers tied a franchise record with 10 turnovers in the first quarter and committed 22 in the game.

Despite forcing Los Angeles into a bevy of early miscues, Miami led just 25-18 after the first quarter. The 18 points in the opening period tied a season low for the Lakers.

The Heat built a 53-45 lead at halftime despite shooting just 41.3 percent from the floor. The Lakers shot 38.1 percent in the opening two quarters.

The Heat led 88-82 with 7:26 remaining before Adebayo and Robinson scored baskets to put Miami up 93-82 with 6:23 left. Richardson’s 3-pointer gave Miami a 101-88 lead with 4:04 remaining and Herro made a 3-pointer with 2:14 left as the Heat led 106-90.

The Lakers were without Rui Hachimura (calf) and D’Angelo Russell (tailbone). – Rappler.com