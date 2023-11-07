Bam Adebayo posts massive triple-double as Heat nip Lakers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STUNNER. Heat center Bam Adebayo reacts after making a shot against the Celtics during the second half.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dominates with 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a one-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers

Bam Adebayo recorded a triple-double of 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 28 points and the Miami Heat survived a late-game surge to earn a 108-107 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night (Tuesday, November 7, Manila time).

Adebayo finished just one rebound shy of matching his career high while registering his sixth career triple-double.

Tyler Herro finished with 22 points despite going just 2-for-10 from 3-point range on a night where the Heat collectively went just 12-for-37 from beyond the arc. The Miami defense forced Los Angeles into an even worse shooting performance from deep, however, limiting the Lakers to 8 of 26 from long range.

Miami led for the entire second half, aside from a brief point early in the third quarter, and built an advantage of as many as 13 points following the break.

The Heat surged ahead in the third quarter with Lakers star Anthony Davis attempting to play through an apparent injury. Davis favored his lower body before halftime and did not appear in the fourth quarter due to what the team announced was left hip spasms.

Davis, who finished with nine points and six rebounds, said he expects to play Wednesday at Houston.

LeBron James scored seven of his game-high 30 points in a 1:19 stretch late in the fourth quarter, helping trim a 10-point Miami lead to one. His last points of the burst, a three-point play with 2:39 remaining, capped the game’s scoring.

Los Angeles had a look at a potential game-winner, but Cam Reddish’s long jumper was no good.

The loss was the Lakers’ second two games into a four-game road swing. With the win, Miami earned its first consecutive victories of the season.

Austin Reaves finished with 23 points and team highs of 10 rebounds and nine assists for Los Angeles. D’Angelo Russell added 13 points.

Duncan Robinson scored 12 points off the bench for Miami, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added nine. – Rappler.com