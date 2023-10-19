James Harden away from 76ers as he awaits trade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was missing from practice Wednesday, October 18, continuing his time away from the team as he awaits a trade, multiple outlets reported.

The Athletic said Harden has not been with the team since Sunday, skipping a shootaround and a preseason win Monday over the Brooklyn Nets. He has yet to play in a preseason game and has taken part in just one five-on-five drill in the two weeks of training camp, per the outlet.

He reportedly is in Houston instead of in Philadelphia.

Harden has voiced his desire to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as the third star on the team, joining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Sixers and Clippers were unable to make any progress on trade talks during the summer, but The Athletic reported Tuesday that the two sides are in trade talks.

Harden, 34, already has been paid half of the $35.64 million due to him this year – a prepayment option many players choose to take – according to ESPN. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

A 14-year veteran who has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Nets, and 76ers, Harden has career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts). He led the league in scoring three times, and last year, his 10.7 assists per game were the most in the NBA.

A 10-time All-Star, Harden was the league’s Most Valuable Player in the 2017-2018 season. – Rappler.com