Embiid stretches 30-point streak as 76ers cruise past Wizards for 5th straight win

Joel Embiid scores at least 30 points for the sixth straight game to help the 76ers sustain their hot run

Joel Embiid had 34 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Washington Wizards, 112-93, on Sunday, March 12 (Monday, March 13, Manila time).

It was Embiid’s sixth straight game with at least 30 points. James Harden added 18 points and 14 assists, while Tobias Harris contributed 11 points for the Sixers, who won their fifth in a row. De’Anthony Melton had 10 points off the bench.

Corey Kispert led the Wizards with 25 points and Bradley Beal added 13 for the Wizards, who lost their third straight. Kyle Kuzma contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds and Monte Morris scored 11 points.

The Wizards struggled from three-point territory, going 6-for-26.

The Sixers surged ahead in the fourth quarter mostly with their second unit thriving. They extended their lead to 88-71 with 9:27 left following a dunk by Paul Reed.

Philadelphia kept attacking and went ahead 98-75 with 7:27 remaining after Melton’s trey. The Wizards weren’t able to pose a threat the rest of the way.

Harden hit a short jumper with 1:12 left in the second quarter for a 51-43 lead. Kuzma dropped in a three-pointer on Washington’s next possession.

The Sixers went into the locker room with a 55-50 advantage thanks in large part to 22 points from Embiid on 8-of-14 shooting from the field.

The Wizards received a surprising 14 points from Kispert off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting. Kispert was their only player to reach double figures by halftime.

Tyrese Maxey knocked down a three-pointer from the corner and the Sixers pulled ahead 65-52 with 8:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Kuzma went briefly to the locker room after Maxey’s trey but returned a few minutes later to the bench.

The Wizards went scoreless for nearly the final four minutes of the third and trailed 81-69 after three. – Rappler.com