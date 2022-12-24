Raptors’ star trio score at least 25 apiece in close win over Cavaliers

BALANCED ATTACK. Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates after scoring with forward O.G. Anunoby (3) in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

O.G. Anunoby had 26 points and nine rebounds as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-107 Friday night (Saturday, December 24, Manila time).

Pascal Siakam also had 26 points and added nine assists for the Raptors, who have won two in a row after losing six straight.

Scottie Barnes contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won all three games against the Cavaliers this season, the first two in Toronto. Fred VanVleet added 18 points.

Darius Garland scored 17 points and dished out eight assists for the Cavaliers, who had a five-game winning streak end. Isaac Okoro added 15 points, Kevin Love and Cedi Osman each scored 13 points, Donovan Mitchell had 12 points, Jarrett Allen scored 11 and Evan Mobley scored 10 points.

The Raptors led by as many as 26 points during the third quarter and took a 20-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

Cleveland scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Siakam’s 13-foot jumper had the lead at 18 with 7:50 remaining. Mitchell’s jump shot cut the lead to 10 with 5:06 left. The lead was down to nine on Mitchell’s eight-footer. Siakam’s 16-footer increased the lead to 13 with 1:50 to play.

Toronto led 39-31 after one quarter.

Malachi Flynn’s 3-pointer increased the lead to 14 with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Okoro made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 10 with 3:25 left. Anunoby completed the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer after a steal by Siakam, and the Raptors led 69-53.

VanVleet opened the third quarter with two 3-pointers. Siakam made a jumper and a free throw to bump the lead to 25 with 10:15 to play in the third quarter. The lead reached 26 on another VanVleet 3-pointer.

Kevin Love’s 3-point shot reduced the lead to 21 with seven minutes to play in the third. Anunoby answered with a 3-pointer. Cleveland used an 11-0 run to trim the margin to 13.

Toronto responded with six straight points. Van Vleet made a 3-pointer and a free throw with 35.4 seconds left and the lead reached 21. Toronto led 98-78 after three quarters. – Rappler.com