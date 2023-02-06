Raptors dominate 4th quarter to rally past Grizzlies

VISITORS. The Raptors win on the road behind a huge fourth quarter.

The Raptors capitalize on the absence of injured Grizzlies star Ja Morant for their second straight win

The Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies 28-17 in the fourth quarter to rally for a thrilling 106-103 road victory on Sunday, February 5 (Monday, February 6, Manila time).

Toronto took a 100-99 lead with 2:32 to play in the fourth thanks to a dunk by Precious Achiuwa. Memphis then reclaimed the lead on a pair of Xavier Tillman free throws.

A Tyus Jones floater gave the Grizzlies a 103-100 lead with 59 seconds to play. But back-to-back buckets by Scottie Barnes gave Toronto a 104-103 lead with 20 seconds left.

Two Pascal Siakam free throws upped the Raptors’ lead to 106-103, which was how the game ended following a failed three-pointer by Jaren Jackson Jr. at the buzzer.

Siakam finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Barnes added 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Chris Boucher had 13 points off the bench in the first half and finished with a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) for Toronto.

Fred VanVleet (15 points, 7 assists), Thaddeus Young (14 points) and Achiuwa (10 points, 7 rebounds) also played well for the Raptors. Seven of eight players who saw the floor scored in double figures for Toronto.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 26 points. Jackson got in early foul trouble but finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Santi Aldama added 15 points, all in the first half.

Jones started in place of Ja Morant (right wrist soreness) and had 9 points, 8 boards, and 7 assists. Tillman replaced Dillon Brooks (suspension) in the starting lineup and had 12 points and 9 rebounds.

Memphis held a 31-28 edge at the end of the first quarter behind 12 points from Aldama and 6 points from both Tillman and Bane. The Raptors bench, led by Young (6 points), outscored the Grizzlies reserves 11-0 in the opening frame.

Toronto took its first lead, 55-53, with 3:44 to go in the second quarter on a VanVleet three-pointer. The Grizzlies entered halftime with a 62-59 advantage after outscoring the Raptors 9-4 before the break.

A 19-7 run, sparked by 9 points from Jackson, gave Memphis an 81-66 lead with 4:44 left to play in the third quarter. The Raptors closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 86-78. – Rappler.com