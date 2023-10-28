Jordan Clarkson nails game-winning trey to push Jazz past Clippers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAYUP. Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) lays the ball up to the basket during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Delta Center.

Jordan Clarkson lifts the Jazz to their first win of the NBA season with a clutch three-pointer in the final 30 seconds

Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points and Jordan Clarkson hit a game-winning three-pointer in the final 30 seconds to lift the Utah Jazz to a 120-118 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, October 27 (Saturday, October 28, Manila time).

Paul George scored a game-high 36 points, including 15-for-15 from the free-throw line, and gave the Clippers a one-point lead with two free throws with 41.2 seconds remaining. But Clarkson, who scored 13 on 4-of-13 shooting, responded with his go-ahead deep shot with 28.9 seconds left to give the Jazz their first win of the season.

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook missed shots in the final seconds, resulting in the Clippers’ 11th straight regular-season loss at Utah. Leonard finished with 25 points and 9 rebounds, and Los Angeles lost despite shooting 53.2% from the field.

Markannen hit five three-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Utah newcomer John Collins contributed 13 points and 12 boards as the two had their second straight double-double of the season.

Kelly Olynyk added 15 points off the bench for the Jazz, including two big three-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

Despite George’s 15 points in the third quarter, Utah’s defensive intensity helped it regain an 89-83 lead by the end of the quarter after the Clippers erased most of a double-digit deficit.

The Clippers used consecutive threes from Norman Powell (20 points) and Leonard followed by a Nicolas Batum dunk to make it 97-95. Los Angeles continued a 17-4 run to take its first lead of the game, 104-101, thanks to another Batum trey.

Utah regained the lead, 111-109, a couple minutes later after Olynyk drained back-to-back three-pointers with 3:45 remaining.

After the Clippers regained the lead, Markkanen followed two of his own missed shots to tip in a go-ahead basket. Collins had already accounted for two offensive rebounds on the possession for Utah.

The seesaw contest continued as George hit his foul shots for a 118-117 Clippers lead with 41.2 seconds remaining.

The Jazz opened the second quarter on a 15-4 run after consecutive three-pointers from Talen Horton-Tucker (two), Markkanen and George, increasing their three-point lead to 50-36. – Rappler.com