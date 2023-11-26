Clarkson out with illness, but Jazz come from behind to dispatch Pelicans

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Collin Sexton scored 15 points in the second half and the short-handed Utah Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 105-100, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 25 (Sunday, November 26, Manila time).
Rookie Keyonte George scored 15 points, including clutch free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining, to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists as Utah won for only the third time in 11 games. Kelly Olynyk contributed 13 points and 6 rebounds off the bench.
Walker Kessler returned after missing seven games with a left elbow sprain and finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Both teams, who will square off again Monday in Utah, played without key players.
Zion Williamson, who led the Pelicans to a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, continued his pattern of sitting out the second night of back-to-back sets.
The Jazz were without leading scorers Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring soreness) and Jordan Clarkson (illness).
Sexton helped Utah overcome a 10-point halftime deficit by scoring all but one of his points in the second half, hitting two three-pointers during a decisive 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans, topped in scoring by Brandon Ingram (26 points) and Jordan Hawkins (25), led by as many as 13 points and held a 93-92 lead when Utah made its final push.
Sexton sandwiched three-pointers around an Ingram bucket. George then connected from beyond the arc and Simone Fontecchio (10 points) gave the Jazz a 103-95 lead with 1:11 left in the game.
The Pelicans pulled within 3 after a Hawkins trey and a Herbert Jones layup. The visitors had a chance to tie it, but Dyson Daniels committed a traveling turnover with 9.9 seconds remaining while positioning for a three-pointer.
New Orleans saw its three-game winning streak snapped while only shooting 41.9% from the field and being outrebounded 52-42. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.