Clarkson returns as Jazz storm back to top Knicks

STREAK. Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz hand the Knicks their third straight loss.

After missing two games with a knee injury, Jordan Clarkson scores in double figures in his return to help the Jazz claim their third win in a row

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz erased a double-digit, second-half deficit to defeat the New York Knicks, 113-104, in Salt Lake City on Monday, February 7 (Tuesday, February 8, Manila time).

Mitchell spearheaded a late game-clinching 11-1 run and finished with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals to help the Jazz win their third game in a row.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points, Mike Conley Jr. added 18 points and 7 assists, and Jordan Clarkson returned from missing two games with a knee injury to score 16 points for Utah.

Julius Randle scored 30 points, Mitchell Robinson contributed 19 points and 21 rebounds, and RJ Barrett fired in 23 points, but New York lost a third straight and for the ninth time in 11 outings.

After Utah erased the Knicks’ early 21-9 lead in the first quarter, the teams went into halftime with the Jazz up 59-57.

The third quarter went from one extreme to the other. Utah scored 9 of the first 10 second-half points to go up by 10.

But after a Udoka Azubuike dunk at the 9:53 mark, the Jazz did not score again until Mitchell made a layup five minutes later.

The Knicks took advantage of Utah’s 9 straight missed field goals, scoring 17 consecutive points to seize a 75-68 lead. Randle matched New York’s biggest lead of the game with back-to-buckets for an 82-70 lead after a 22-point turnaround in 6 1/2 minutes.

Clarkson helped the Jazz get back into it, hitting a triple followed by a Trent Forrest layup and then ending the quarter with tip shot as Utah pulled within 4 at 86-82.

Utah regained the lead at 92-89 after a 7-0 run early in the fourth quarter and went ahead 98-92 a moment later after a pair of Royce O’Neale threes.

Already without Rudy Gobert (calf), the Jazz lost a second center with five minutes remaining when Hassan Whiteside fouled out. Azubuike stepped up to the challenge, though, scoring on a dunk off of a nice Mitchell offensive rebound and pass to end a five-point run by the Knicks. He also grabbed 4 key rebounds down the stretch. – Rappler.com