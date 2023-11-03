Embiid, 76ers start post-James Harden era with rout of Raptors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHALLENGE. Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (left) loses control of the ball while driving against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Sixers cruise to their third straight win in their first game since trading away James Harden

Joel Embiid posted a double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds on top of 7 assists to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the Toronto Raptors, 114-99, on Thursday, November 2 (Friday, November 3, Manila time).

Embiid, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, was 8-of-22 from the field and 12-of-13 from the free throw line.

Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 points apiece and Tyrese Maxey had 18 for the Sixers, who won their third in a row. Furkan Korkmaz also contributed 10.

The new-look Sixers hosted the Raptors in their first game since trading away James Harden.

The Sixers sent Harden, Filip Petrusev, and PJ Tucker to the Los Angeles Clippers in a complicated three-team deal that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Philadelphia acquired Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Marcus Morris Sr. from the Clippers.

The trade, officially announced Wednesday after news broke late Monday night, also involved a variety of draft picks and pick swaps.

For now, the Sixers will look markedly different, though Harden did not suit up in any of the team’s first three games following his offseason falling out with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. OG Anunoby added 16 points and Dennis Schroder had 13 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam was held to 10 points.

Harris stole the ball on the defensive end and took it for a dunk with 3:37 remaining, establishing a 106-92 lead. Oubre knocked down a three-pointer with 2:30 left for a commanding 110-94 advantage.

The Sixers scored the first five points of the fourth – a converted technical foul shot by Maxey, a tip-in by Paul Reed and a floater by Korkmaz – for a 95-77 lead.

The Raptors inched closer but Siakam was whistled for a technical foul with 6:37 left and the Sixers held a 99-88 advantage. Siakam’s technical was Toronto’s fifth of the game.

Embiid began to assert himself late in the second quarter and converted a three-point play with 3:06 remaining for a 51-47 Sixers lead.

After a Raptors turnover, Korkmaz threw down a dunk and followed it with a triple from the corner for a nine-point advantage.

Embiid hit all nine of his free throws and led the Sixers with 15 points as they led 58-49 at halftime.

Barnes paced the Raptors with 14. Siakam was limited to two points on 1-of-4 shooting in 16 minutes.

Anunoby hit a layup with 4:58 left in the third to bring Toronto within 73-68. The Raptors stayed aggressive and Siakam drove to the basket and scored to close within two with 3:53 remaining.

But Oubre connected on a pair of treys in the final two minutes, and the Sixers pulled out to a 90-77 advantage at the end of the third. – Rappler.com