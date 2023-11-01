NBA fines 76ers’ Joel Embiid for obscene gesture

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HYPED UP. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid gets slapped a $35,000 fine for his crotch chop celebration

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $35,000 for repeatedly making an obscene gesture Sunday, October 29, during the Sixers’ 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the league announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter, when Embiid made a two-point basket and was fouled by Malcolm Brogdon. Embiid missed the free throw.

Joel Embiid DX Celebration — $35K Fine pic.twitter.com/92zJHnrGiL — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) October 31, 2023

Embiid complemented game highs in points (35) and rebounds (15) with 7 assists, 6 blocks, and 2 steals for the host 76ers.

The 2022-23 NBA MVP, Embiid is a six-time All-Star.

Embiid, 29, is averaging 31 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks per game. – Rappler.com