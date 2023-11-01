NBA
Reuters

NBA fines 76ers’ Joel Embiid for obscene gesture

HYPED UP. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid gets slapped a $35,000 fine for his crotch chop celebration

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $35,000 for repeatedly making an obscene gesture Sunday, October 29, during the Sixers’ 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the league announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter, when Embiid made a two-point basket and was fouled by Malcolm Brogdon. Embiid missed the free throw.

Embiid complemented game highs in points (35) and rebounds (15) with 7 assists, 6 blocks, and 2 steals for the host 76ers.

The 2022-23 NBA MVP, Embiid is a six-time All-Star.

Embiid, 29, is averaging 31 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks per game. – Rappler.com

