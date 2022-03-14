Pass time: LeBron James records 10,000th career assist

LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to record 10,000 career assists, rebounds, and points

LeBron James is the first NBA player to record 10,000 career assists, rebounds and points, establishing membership in the 10K Club on Sunday, March 13 (Monday, March 14, Manila time).

James and the Lakers were trailing big against the Phoenix Suns when he zipped a pass across the court to Carmelo Anthony for a three-pointer to notch assist No. 10,000.

The four-time NBA MVP finished with 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, but the Lakers suffered a 111-140 beatdown to the league-leading Suns.

He is the seventh player in NBA history to reach 10,000 assists.

James, 37, cleared 35,000 career points last month, putting him in exclusive company behind Karl Malone and Kareem Adbul-Jabbar. James is the youngest player to score 35,000.

James is on pace to become the oldest player to lead the NBA in scoring, helped by a 50-point performance against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. It was his second 50-point effort in three games.

He is averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. – Rappler.com