Clippers, Nets in trade talks as Kyrie Irving sits out

The Clippers join the roster of teams in the Kyrie Irving trade talks as the Nets survive minus their star guard with Cam Thomas taking over with a career-high 44 over the Wizards

The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in trading for star guard Kyrie Irving, ESPN reported Saturday night, February 4 (February 5, Manila time).

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams that have been in touch with the Brooklyn Nets since Friday, per the report. But now the Clippers have joined the conversation as another team that could potentially land Irving should he be dealt ahead of Thursday’s 3 pm ET deadline.

Multiple media outlets reported Friday that Irving had requested a trade from Brooklyn and wanted to be traded before the deadline. He did not give a list of preferred destinations, but the Lakers have been considered among the top teams to acquire Irving due to mutual interest between both parties.

Irving, 30, did not play in the Nets’ game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Nets added him to the injury report on Saturday afternoon, indicating he was dealing with a sore right calf.

But Irving’’s absence hardly mattered as Cam Thomas erupted for a career-high 44 points as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards, 125-123, on Saturday night in New York.

The Clippers are reportedly looking for a point guard in the trade market. Terance Mann has been starting at the position, with Reggie Jackson coming off the bench. John Wall has missed the last 12 games with an abdominal injury but is expected to return soon.

Irving is in the final year of a $36.9 million deal and is seeking an extension that is in the ball park of four years, $198.5 million, per ESPN’s report. That extension would be available to him until June 30, but if he does in fact get traded, he could sign a two-year extension worth $78.6 million with his new team.

In 40 games this season, all starts, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range.

Now in his 12th NBA season, Irving has spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12 to 2016-17), Boston Celtics (2017-18 to 2018-19) and Nets, whom he joined ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Cam Thomas’ career night carries Nets over Wizards

Cam Thomas scored 19 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and converted the go-ahead three-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining as the Nets stormed back from 23 points down t to beat the Washington Wizards in a 125-123 thriller

Thomas joined Stephon Marbury as the only player in franchise history to score 40-plus points in under 30 minutes as the Nets earned the win in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s latest distraction.

Irving did not play after telling the Nets he wants to be traded before Thursday’s deadline. The Nets said Irving was out with a sore right calf after adding him to their injury report Saturday afternoon.

The Nets also played without Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and TJ Warren (left shin contusion). Brooklyn also lost Seth Curry (left adductor) and Markieff Morris (left knee) in the third quarter.

Without Irving and Kevin Durant, who was missing his 12th straight game due to a right knee injury, Thomas guided the Nets down the stretch, scoring 12 points in the final 5:46, including a trey that gave Brooklyn its first lead. After hitting three shots that put Brooklyn ahead, Thomas won the game in the final seconds.

The Nets took three one-point leads until Monte Morris hit two free throws with 45.9 seconds left to put Washington up, 121-120.

With 12.2 seconds left, Thomas was fouled by Deni Avdija on a drive to the hoop and was originally credited with a basket due to a goaltending call on Daniel Gafford. After officials reviewed the play, the original call stood, and Thomas hit the free throw to complete the sequence.

Following a Washington timeout, Corey Kispert missed a triple, but Thomas fouled Monte Morris after an offensive rebound. Morris then missed both free throws with 7.3 seconds to go, Thomas secured the rebound and the Nets ran out the clock.

Edmond Sumner added a career-high 29 points and also drew the sixth foul on Kristaps Porzingis with 2:51 remaining. Nic Claxton collected 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Patty Mills contributed 13 points.

Porzingis scored 38 points before fouling out as the Wizards blew another big lead after wasting a 20-point edge Friday against Portland. Avdija added 23 points and Monte Morris contributed 18 for Washington, which played without Bradley Beal (sore left foot) and lost Kyle Kuzma to an ankle injury in the second quarter. – Rappler.com