Clippers re-sign Russell Westbrook to 2-year, $7.8-million deal

After keeping Russell Westbrook in the fold, the Clippers have also been linked to possibly trading for the former MVP’s ex-teammate, James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers have re-signed former MVP Russell Westbrook, his agent told ESPN Saturday, July 1.

The deal is worth $7.8 million across two years with a player option after next season, per ESPN’s report.

In 21 games (all starts) for the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds and shot 48.9% from the field.

After 52 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook was dealt in a three-team trade to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. After completing a buyout with the Jazz, he signed with the Clippers in late February.

The Clippers nearly acquired Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Boston Celtics earlier in the offseason, but medical concerns with Brogdon broke down the deal.

After re-signing Westbrook, the Clippers traded for Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. in exchange for two future second-round picks, according to a report from ESPN.

Martin, 22, averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 82 games (49 starts) last season, his third with Houston.

The Clippers have also been linked to possibly trading for Westbrook’s former teammate, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, holds the NBA record of 198 triple-doubles. He has career averages of 22.4 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.3 rebounds in 1,094 games over 15 seasons with five teams. Eight of his All-Star appearances came with the Oklahoma City Thunder. – Rappler.com