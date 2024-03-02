Clippers’ Russell Westbrook sustains fractured left hand

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KEY COG. Clippers guard Russell Westbrook looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (left) and guard Johnny Davis.

The Clippers, running fourth in the Western Conference, will have to do without former MVP Russell Westbrook indefinitely

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook was diagnosed with a fractured left hand during Los Angeles’ game against the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 1, and he will be sidelined indefinitely.

Westbrook’s injury appeared to occur while making a play on defense against the Wizards’ Jordan Poole in the second quarter. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-2017 MVP played 10 minutes in the first half, scoring 6 points.

There was no immediate timetable when Westbrook would be able to return for the Clippers, who are in fourth place in the Western Conference.

“Just feel bad for Russ. You never want to see a player get hurt,” coach Tyronn Lue said after the Clippers won, 140-115. “We don’t know a timetable, don’t know if he needs surgery or anything yet. But he’s out right now, so just trying to figure it out.”

Westbrook, 35, is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season. He has made 10 starts in 58 games but has not been in the starting lineup since November 14.

In 16 NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Clippers, Westbrook has averaged 21.8 points with 7.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He is a nine-time All-Star and a two-time scoring champion, and he was selected the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in the 2016-2017 season.

Westbrook is the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 198. – Rappler.com