Second Warriors game postponed as Golden State mourns coach

‘We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojevic's sudden passing,’ says Warriors coach Steve Kerr following the death of his deputy before a road game

Mourning the sudden death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the Golden State Warriors will not play the Dallas Mavericks as scheduled on Friday night, January 19.

Milojevic suffered a heart attack at a private team dinner on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, was rushed to the hospital and died Wednesday, leading to the postponement of the scheduled road game against the Utah Jazz.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojevic’s sudden passing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday in a statement.

“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

Milojevic was taken to a local hospital after suffering the heart attack.

The Belgrade native was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

Milojevic, who played professionally overseas for 14 years, was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times (2004-2006).

The NBA announced Thursday the game between the Mavericks and Warriors would be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

The Warriors are 12th in the Western Conference standings.