Chet Holmgren shines for Thunder in Summer League debut

Chet Holmgren attempted to quiet his doubters in his first appearance as a pro basketball player.

The Thunder rookie scored 23 points, blocked 6 shots, pulled down 7 rebounds, sank 4 three-pointers, and dished out 4 assists to help Oklahoma City beat the Utah Jazz, 98-77, in a Utah Summer League game at Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5 (Wednesday, July 6, Manila time).

Oklahoma City selected Holmgren out of Gonzaga with the second overall pick in last month’s draft. Duke’s Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Told postgame that he set a Utah Summer League record with his 6 blocked shots, Holmgren replied, “Only six? That’s the record? Oh, well I’m coming to break it again.”

Holmgren also was effective on the offensive end, sinking 7 of 9 field goal attempts, including 4 of 6 from three-point range.

In his lone season at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.9 assists. The Bulldogs entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed but lost in a regional semifinal to Arkansas. – Rappler.com

