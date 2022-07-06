Chet Holmgren shines for Thunder in Summer League debut

PROMISING. Chet Holmgren lives up to the hype, at least in the NBA Summer League.

Second overall pick Chet Holmgren showcases his all-around game for the Thunder

Chet Holmgren attempted to quiet his doubters in his first appearance as a pro basketball player.

The Thunder rookie scored 23 points, blocked 6 shots, pulled down 7 rebounds, sank 4 three-pointers, and dished out 4 assists to help Oklahoma City beat the Utah Jazz, 98-77, in a Utah Summer League game at Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5 (Wednesday, July 6, Manila time).

Oklahoma City selected Holmgren out of Gonzaga with the second overall pick in last month’s draft. Duke’s Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Chet dropped 23 PTS on 78% from the field and set a Utah Summer League Record with 6 blocks in his Summer League debut!@ChetHolmgren: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLK pic.twitter.com/zKEgSvLKOB — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2022

Told postgame that he set a Utah Summer League record with his 6 blocked shots, Holmgren replied, “Only six? That’s the record? Oh, well I’m coming to break it again.”

Holmgren also was effective on the offensive end, sinking 7 of 9 field goal attempts, including 4 of 6 from three-point range.

In his lone season at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.9 assists. The Bulldogs entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed but lost in a regional semifinal to Arkansas. – Rappler.com