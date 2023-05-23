Toronto Raptors eye Canadian legend Steve Nash for vacant head coach spot

Oct 6, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash talks to forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors turn to hometown icon and 2-time NBA MVP Steve Nash to possibly fill the coaching void left by the firing of champion mentor Nick Nurse

The Toronto Raptors interviewed former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash for the head coaching vacancy, The Athletic reported Monday (Tuesday, May 23, Manila time).

Nash left the Nets just seven games into the 2022-23 season in what the sides called a mutual parting of ways.

Nash went 94-67 in two-plus seasons in Brooklyn. The Nets tabbed Jacque Vaughn as interim head coach before naming him to the permanent post in November.

The Raptors fired Nick Nurse late last month after five seasons and an NBA title, looking for a reset on the “spirit of who we are,” Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said.

Nurse compiled a 227-163 record during his five seasons as head coach of the Raptors.

While in Brooklyn, Nash had to deal with Kyrie Irving limited to playing road games in 2021-22 over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nash also dealt with the trading of James Harden to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons, who didn’t play at all in 2021-22. Mega-star Kevin Durant played in just 55 games during the 2021-22 season.

Nash, who attended high school in Victoria, British Columbia, played 18 seasons in the NBA and averaged 14.3 points with 8.5 assists in 1,217 games for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. – Rappler.com