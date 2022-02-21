WATCH: Thrilling dunks, long bombs highlight NBA All-Star Game

STREAK. Team LeBron wins the All-Star Game for the fifth straight season.

MANILA, Philippines – Dazzling plays were aplenty in the NBA All-Star Game as Team LeBron banked on Steph Curry to edge out Team Durant, 163-160, on Sunday, February 20 (Monday, February 21, Manila time).

Curry proved to be a human highlight reel after draining an All-Star Game record 16 three-pointers, finishing with a whopping 50 points to power Team LeBron to their fifth straight win in the annual midseason festivities.

Living up to his status as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry effortlessly drained long bombs, with some he took from near the arena logo while turning back even before the shot hit the net.

The best NBA high flyers also showed up as the likes of LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Zach LaVine impressed with their otherworldly hops.

Here are the highlights of the All-Star Game:

– Rappler.com