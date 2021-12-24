WATCH: Man proposes to Utah Jazz dancer during halftime performance

A Utah Jazz dancer gets the surprise of a lifetime as she receives a marriage proposal in the middle of a dance routine

A Utah Jazz dancer received a marriage proposal during a halftime performance on Monday, December 20, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Danielle Bush got stressed when suddenly her colleagues started performing a routine she did not recognize. She told local media she had been worried she would lose her job.

The video shows a surprised Bush surrounded by her smiling colleagues as they danced. Shortly after, she discovered her boyfriend kneeling in the middle of the basketball court.

The surprise proposal was arranged by her boyfriend Brandon. – Reuters/Rappler.com