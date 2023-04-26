CSB Blazers secure transfers of former Bedans Ynot, Sanchez

KEY ADDITIONS. Former Lions Tony Ynot (left) and Justine Sanchez join coach Charles Tiu in the Blazers camp.

MANILA, Philippines –The College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers loaded up on talent by securing the transfers of former San Beda standouts Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez, team head coach Charles Tiu confirmed to Rappler on Wednesday, April 26.

The duo will serve their residency this year before becoming eligible to suit up for the Blazers in the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament.

“I think they’re a great fit for what we want in players,” Tiu told Rappler about his new additions.

“Tony is a tough scoring guard who plays hard and Justine is a versatile and athletic forward. We thank them for trusting our school and program for their growth as people and players.”

Both former Red Cubs impressed in their roles with the Red Lions last NCAA season and have played well under Manu Inigo for Iloilo in the MPBL.

“They’ll join us full time after they finish their MPBL commitments, since that was part of our agreement,” Tiu noted about the two, who are also expected to do well in their academics.

“More important for me is that they will attend their classes and pass them all,” he said.

Both Ynot and Sanchez are expected to be in uniform for CSB when they participate in the Pinoy Liga Cup next month, one of the off-season tournaments the team joined in preparation for their upcoming NCAA campaign.

CSB, which came within one game of winning the NCAA men’s title in Season 98, has been active as of late.

Ynot and Sanchez become their latest off-season commitments following Allen Liwag, Emman Galman, and Nathan Victoria. – Rappler.com