CSB extends win streak to 4 with 18-point rout of Arellano; Perpetual blasts JRU

BOARD BATTLE. St. Benilde’s Will Gozum fights for the rebound against Arellano.

The CSB Blazers push the Arellano Chiefs to the brink of elimination, while the Perpetual Help Altas get back on the winning track in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers kept their winning streak going in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after making easy work of the Arellano Chiefs, 74-56, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, November 4.

Reigning MVP Will Gozum posted a near double-double of 17 points and 9 rebounds to propel CSB to its fourth straight win for an 8-4 record, inching closer to league-leaders Mapua Cardinals and LPU Pirates, who both enjoy a 9-3 slate.

Migs Oczon and Miguel Corteza added 11 points apiece, while Mark Sangco stuffed the stat sheet with 8 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks for CSB in the dominant win.

For the Chiefs, Lorenz Capulong carried the scoring load with a game-high 18 points, along with 12 rebounds, as their main gunner Jade Talampas was held to just 2 points on an awful 1-of-9 clip from the field.

With the loss, Arellano is now on the brink of elimination as it dropped its record to 2-10.

Meanwhile, the Perpetual Help Altas bounced back from their previous loss to the Blazers last Sunday, October 29 with an easy 72-61 win over the JRU Heavy Bombers.

Arthur Roque, who erupted for 27 points in their last outing, showed the way for Perpetual anew with 17 points built on four long bombs, while Christian Pagaran chipped in 15 markers on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Joshua Guiab was the lone bright spot for JRU in the loss as he tallied a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Altas rose to a 5-7 card and brought the Heavy Bombers down to 8-5.

The Scores

First Game

CSB 74 – Gozum 17, Oczon 11, Corteza 11, Sangro 8, Carlos 6, Arciaga 5, Nayve 4, Cajucom 4, Mara 4, Jarque 2, Turco 2, Marcos 0, Jalalon 0, Morales 0.

Arellano 56 – Capulong 18, Mallari 11, Valencia 9, Angolan 8, Yanes 6, Talampas 2, Geronimo 2, Villarente 0, Abastillas 0, Dela Cruz 0, Lustina 0, Camay 0, Rosalin 0.

Quarters: 17-16, 40-28, 56-48, 74-56.

Second Game

Perpetual 72 – Roque 17, Pagaran 15, Razon 8, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Boral 5, Omega 4, Nunez 4, Movida 3, Gelsano 3, Nitura 0, Cuevas 0, Orgo 0.

JRU 61 – Guiab 10, Delos Santos 8, Miranda 7, Sarmiento 6, Dela Rosa 6, De Leon 4, Benitez 4, Medina 4, Ramos 2, Pabico 2, Sy 2, Argente 2, Mosqueda 2, Barrera 2, Arenal 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 43-27, 58-40, 72-61.

– Rappler.com