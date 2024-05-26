Altas, Lady Blazers still kings, queens of NCAA volleyball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS AGAIN. The Perpetual Help Altas and St. Benilde Lady Blazers celebrate their NCAA volleyball title wins.

Dynasties continue in NCAA volleyball as the St. Benilde Lady Blazers complete another perfect season to bag their third straight women’s crown, while the Perpetual Help Altas rule the men’s side for the fourth time

MANILA, Philippines – The St. Benilde Lady Blazers and the Perpetual Help Altas remain a league of their own.

Led by MVP setter Cloanne Mondonedo, the Lady Blazers completed a season sweep to capture the NCAA women’s volleyball title for the third straight season as the Altas also ruled the men’s side for the fourth consecutive year.

Benilde overpowered the Letran Lady Knights, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18, to complete their perfect run in Season 99 on Sunday, May 26 at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The win also extended the Lady Blazers’ incredible winning streak to 40, including 7 in the pandemic-hit 2020 season.

Gayle Pascual paced the Lady Blazers with 15 points, while Wielyn Estoque added 11.

In the men’s finals, Perpetual disposed of the EAC Generals, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18, to likewise complete a season sweep.

Finals MVP Jefferson Marapoc (18 points), season MVP Louie Ramirez (14 points), and Michael Medalla (13 points) fueled the Altas, who kept their composure amid the Generals’ third-set fightback.

“Sabi ko sa team ko ‘wag natin bigyan pa ng isang set, baka tumaas morale nila, tayo naman pababa ng pababa,” said Perpetual coach Sammy Acaylar, who won Coach of the Year along with Benilde mentor Jerry Yee.

(I told the team let’s not give them a set since it might boost their morale, while ours will go down.) – Rappler.com